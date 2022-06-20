Kenobi’s ploy in Episode 5 explains his advice to Han Solo in “A New Hope”

Warning: spoilers of the fifth series of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series bridges the gap between the prequel and the original Star Wars trilogies and adequately explains one piece of advice Ben Kenobi gives Han Solo in A New Hope. Kenobi warns Solo that he will not be able to resist the imperial forces aboard the Death Star, but they can still escape from the clutches of the Empire with indirect tactics. Just as Ben Kenobi’s plans aboard the Death Star ensured the escape of his allies, a similar ploy allows him to escape from Darth Vader himself in the TV series Obi-Wan.

While the Millennium Falcon is reaching for the Death Star in A New Hope, Ben Kenobi tells Han Solo that he is ready to give the last fight to his future kidnappers: “You can’t win, but there are alternatives to battle.” “. Indeed, Kenobi and his allies make their way through the battle station, with the former using the Force to remain unnoticed, and the latter wearing stolen Imperial stormtrooper armor. Kenobi draws his lightsaber only when confronted by Darth Vader, but he uses the fight to distract the Sith Lord from Star Wars, allowing Princess Leia and the rest of the heroes to escape.

Ben Kenobi uses a similar tactic in Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5 when facing imperial forces on Jabiim. Kenobi first tries to stop the Third Sister, buying time for the Journey to reopen their hangar bay, but later uses a decoy ship to distract Vader while the real one flies off the planet. The second case succeeds, showing that Kenobi understands his former student too well, using Vader’s weaknesses against him. He even utters a phrase that echoes his advice to Khan in “New Hope” when Roken asks how he is going to fight without his lightsaber. “There are other ways to fight,” Obi-Wan says. Kenobi’s ability to recognize when he’s facing a battle he can’t win, and his willingness to use subterfuge and distraction instead, are traits ingrained in him long before the events of New Hope.

This is far from the first time Kenobi has used such tactics in the Star Wars franchise. In the 2008 film Star Wars: Clone Wars, General Kenobi distracts Separatist General Worm Loatsom, while Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano destroy his shield generator. During the Clone Wars, Obi-Wan earned the nickname “The Negotiator” for such tactics, as well as for his genuine talent for preventing bloodshed due to his supernatural talent for negotiation and (in some cases) deception.

Ben Kenobi has largely lost touch with the Force and the ability to handle a lightsaber due to lack of practice for the events of the Kenobi series and would not be able to win in a direct confrontation with Darth Vader. Instead, Kenobi found another way to escape, remembering how blinded Vader was by his need to win and lack of patience, forcing him to go after the wrong rescue ship. In the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Ben found an alternative to combat when faced with a no-win battle, which perfectly matches his “New Hope” advice to Han Solo.