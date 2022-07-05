Kenobi’s Most Scandalous Spin-Off Could Prove Haters Wrong

Warning: Contains SPOILERS for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi has sparked a strong reaction both for and against the show, but the ambiguous extra income may prove some haters wrong. From complaints that the series is not faithful enough to the prequels, to others that the narrative is not focused enough on the most dramatic dichotomy of characters, in the case of a spin-off, there will be many criticisms that need to be corrected. However, it would also provide a great opportunity to silence unscrupulous criticism directed against a particular character.

Obi-Wan Kenobi follows the titular former Jedi in the period after “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith”, but also takes place before “Star Wars: Rebels”. This is a dark time for Obi-Wan, as he hid from the Empire on Tatooine, carefully watched Luke Skywalker and his family and eked out a meager existence. However, his life changes when he is called from hiding to rescue the young Princess Leia after her abduction by the inquisitor, forcing him to face the demons of his past and the threats of the present.

However, not all elements of Obi-Wan Kenobi were agreed upon by the audience. In particular, the antagonist Inquisitor Reva Sevander (Moses Ingram) became the object of a lot of criticism on the Internet, while Ingram herself endured racist comments throughout the show. While the character featured in episodes 5 and 6 of Obi-Wan Kenobi has already proven that Reeva’s complaints are wrong, a spin-off series depicting her adventures after her run-in with Obi-Wan can further prove that this criticism is wrong, with the help of a tense, fascinating story.

Reva, also known as the Third Sister, provides ample opportunities to continue her narrative after the events of Obi-Wan Kenobi. The revealed backstory, the near-death experience and the change of views behind her back, Riva has many bold options for the development of the plot, very similar to how “Xena: Warrior Queen” developed from “Hercules: Legendary Journeys”. If done correctly, an additional series could deepen Reeva’s complicated relationship with the Dark Side and atone for her initial reassessment of her purpose by portraying the drama of a character whose evolution cannot be a one-time solution, but must evolve over time.

In addition, a show dedicated to what happens to Reeva after Obi-Wan Kenobi can constantly prove critics wrong because she has such great narrative potential as a character. Not only does she have a very painful past that needs to continue to be processed, but she has a group of villains with whom she is not only well acquainted and connected, but also whom the audience knows. This would allow her internal and external struggles to be personal and intense as she tries to avoid or seek out her old connections in the Empire, such as the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) or Fifth Brother (Sun Kang), and allows the audience to see these old villains from a new angle. In addition, Reva still has plenty of room for growth and drama as she breaks with the traditions and abilities of the dark side that she is used to when she finds her new place in the galaxy. This inner journey has another opportunity to add dimension and depth to her character, as Reeva confronts her past misdeeds and possibly replaces her old abilities with new ones, and all this will be an exciting plot in the spin-off.

Regardless of the tone of criticism leveled at her, it’s clear that Reva has attracted a lot of attention during her time on Obi-Wan Kenobi. When a character attracts so much attention, it’s a clear sign that the audience is interested, and therefore she deserves a chance to prove the haters wrong and be famous for the positive potential she brings to the small screen. In a galaxy the size of the Star Wars timeline, there is always room for new stories, and the real world always needs more diverse stories that reflect the struggle and success of change.