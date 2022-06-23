Kenobi’s finale makes Roken’s return obvious — perhaps in Andor?

Warning: Spoilers for the 6th episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The story of Kavlan Roken does not seem to have ended in the finale of the series “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, and the leader of the Way may return in the upcoming series “Star Wars” Andor. It is assumed that a group of Jedi sympathizers with Roken, the Path, will eventually become a rebel cell, so if he and his followers live long enough, they can join Princess Leia’s Rebel Alliance. Although there will not be a formal Uprising yet in the times of Andora, Path, and Roken can easily return to the series as a real rebel cell in addition to a group sympathetic to the Jedi.

The earliest incarnation of the Rebellion, formed before the existence of the Galactic Empire. While Palpatine was gradually organizing his coup, a group of Republican politicians formed a 2000 Delegation to stop the Republic’s alarming slide towards fascism. When the Empire ousted the Republic, the Delegation was quickly disbanded, but many of its members, such as Bail Organa and Mon Mothma, gradually and subtly formed a possible Rebel Alliance, with rebel cells beginning to coordinate their actions in 5 BBY and officially becoming an Alliance. in 2 BBY.

Related: “Star Wars: Why Rebels Use Snow Speeders”

In the series “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, the Path is constantly depicted similarly to the rebel cell. The Path predominantly harbors and harbors Jedi, challenging the galactic mayhem of the Empire, but they are also equipped and organized for potential clashes with the Imperial military, as shown in Jabiim. Ben Kenobi notes Roken’s skills as a leader in Obi-Wan Kenobi’s finale, encouraging him to continue fighting against the Empire, to which Roken responds: “I’m just getting started.” Since Andor will take place during the formation of the Rebel Alliance, the Star Wars franchise is in an ideal position to confirm Roken’s words, showing that the Path becomes a rebel cell and works together with other resistance movements led by Roken.

By the events of Andor, Roken may have increased the number and resources of the Path, which allowed them not only to continue to protect the Jedi from the Empire, but also to conduct more successful raids and defenses when necessary. When rescuing Kenobi from Nur, the Path had only two modified T-47 airspeeders to help him, but they could have had an entire squadron due to the events in Andor, perhaps even giving them a tail gunner position, bringing the vehicles closer to their own. the appearance in the Empire strikes back. The Path would also increase the number of its combat-ready members to avoid another defeat, such as their skirmish on Jabiim.

In many cases, rebel cells provide certain vehicles or specialized soldiers to the Rebel Alliance. In the case of Path, they may be the cell responsible for the Alliance’s T-47 airspeeders, in addition to providing the growing faction with additional soldiers and Roken’s leadership. The Battle of Roken only begins at the end of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which makes Andor an ideal place to continue his story and the story of the Way.