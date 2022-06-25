Kenobi’s ending with Leia Makes Obi-Wan’s Death Even More Tragic

Attention: spoilers for the 6th series of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The ending of Leia Organa in the season finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi makes Obi-Wan’s death an even greater tragedy. In the final episode of the first season of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Jedi knight proved that, despite his age, he still has what it takes to defeat Darth Vader at this stage of the Star Wars chronology. However, it is well known that he will not emerge victorious when their paths cross for the last time in the franchise.

The six-episode story of Obi-Wan Kenobi reveals that a few years before he met his death at the hands of Darth Vader in A New Hope, Obi-Wan embarked on a dangerous rescue mission. Some time after defeating Anakin Skywalker, the Jedi Knight returned to the character’s orbit thanks to Reva’s plan to kidnap Princess Leia. His journey brought him into conflict with both the Inquisitors and Darth Vader, but in the end, Obi-Wan defeated his enemies and was able to safely reunite the young princess with the Organs in the season finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The scene of Obi-Wan’s farewell to Leia made an already sad moment in the history of “Star Wars” even more heartbreaking. As they were saying goodbye, Leia asked Obi-Wan if she would ever see him again. In response, Ewan McGregor’s character said, “Maybe. Someday.” It is obvious that Obi-Wan does not know the answer to her question, but viewers who remember the events of “New Hope” do. Obi-Wan arrived at the Death Star to rescue Leia from the clutches of the Empire, but was killed by Darth Vader while the others were busy escaping. Leia never saw Obi-Wan again and felt no sadness when she learned of his death.

Paired with Obi-Wan and Leia in his Disney+ series, the series was able to explore the connection between two “Star Wars” icons that did not yet exist in the canon. For the most part, he manages to do this without breaking the continuity established by the story of “New Hope”, but their relationship in “Obi-Wan Kenobi” changes the idea of the monumental death of the protagonist. Obi-Wan’s sacrifice prevented Leia from reuniting with the man who saved her as a child many years ago. And despite her affection for her savior in episode 6 of Obi-Wan Kenobi, there was no expression of remorse over the fact that his second attempt to save her ended in his death.

Despite this, Obi-Wan Kenobi managed to add depth to an important part of the first Star Wars film, which was Leia’s connection with her father’s Jedi master. In A New Hope, Leia believed that Obi-Wan was her “only hope” of escaping the Death Star, and the Star Wars show helped shed light on what motivated this opinion. Leia may not have seen him again after Obi-Wan Kenobi’s finale, but it’s clear that she never forgot everything he did to save her from the forces of the Empire.