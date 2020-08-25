Kenobi: Star Wars series different from Mandalorian format

Disney + announced the production of Kenobi, a new miniseries that is part of the Star Wars universe. Confirmation was made by Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. Also according to Kennedy, the project is focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi and the name of the miniseries can be changed as production progresses.

In addition, the president also stated that the miniseries will not follow the molds of The Mandalorian, a successful series also from Disney Plus.

Learn more about the Kenobi series

So far, not much information about the project has been released, as it is still in the pre-production phase. In an interview with the American portal The Wrap, Kennedy shared that the project is under development and will have a beginning, middle and end already predetermined by the writers.

The project is managed by Debora Chow. The miniseries will have six episodes lasting about an hour, with the start of recording scheduled for September 2020. According to the portal Making Star Wars, the first episodes should be recorded in Southern California.

For now, the Disney + premiere date and no casting confirmation have yet been released. So, keep an eye on Minha Série to not miss any news about the Kenobi project!



