Kenobi solved the problems with the script of the final season of “Game of Thrones”

Warning: Contains spoilers for the 6th episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi ended with the 6th series, reversing the main problem with the script of the 8th season of Game of Thrones. The Genie and the rematch of the century between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi. It was these moments and a generally solid script that made it possible to avoid the biggest problem of Game of Thrones.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, episode 6, saw Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) return young Princess Leia to her parents on Alderaan and arrive on Tatooine just in time to see Reva Sevander (Moses Ingram) save Luke Skywalker’s life. Earlier in the episode, Obi-Wan had an epic rematch with Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), which he won before emotionally apologizing for letting Anakin down and turning him into Vader after their duel on Mustafar. The eighth season of Game of Thrones ended with Jon Snow killing Daenerys Targaryen after she destroyed most of King’s Landing, including innocent civilians, and crowned Bran Stark the new king of Westeros.

In many ways, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Game of Thrones had opposite problems: Obi-Wan Kenobi started poorly, and Game of Thrones ended badly. Episode 1 of Obi-Wan Kenobi was a shaky start for the series, with cringe-inducing moments like the killer crashing into an apparently positioned branch while chasing Princess Leia. However, as the series progressed, with new characters such as Reva and a focus on the relationship between Ben Kenobi and Darth Vader, the series became much stronger and eventually ended on a high note with a great final episode.

Game of Thrones Had the Opposite problem of Obi-Wan Kenobi

On the contrary, the first season of “Game of Thrones” was considered one of the best TV series ever created by HBO. The series may have reached its peak with Season 3, which chronicles the infamous Red Wedding and the deaths of Robb and Catelyn Stark. On the contrary, the finale of the 8th season and the last episode of the series were met with serious criticism, as many considered Daenerys’ treatment of villainy too fast and suggested that the whole season seemed hasty. Obi-Wan Kenobi’s screenwriters have learned from this and realized that it is more important to end with a satisfactory ending than to start well and finish badly.

The problems of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Game of Thrones can be most clearly seen in the narrative arcs of the two main characters: Reva and Daenerys. Although Riva started out as an inquisitor with unclear motives, she eventually became one of the best parts of the final episode, as her inability to kill the young Luke Skywalker made her much more attractive. On the contrary, Daenerys was a favorite character of many viewers, and some were upset that she became the last antagonist of “Game of Thrones” without any preparation. So Game of Thrones had a problem the opposite of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and it’s unlikely that the latest Disney+ Star Wars series will be as ridiculed as HBO’s epic fantasy series.