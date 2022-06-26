Kenobi Palpatine’s cameo redeems his hated return of Skywalker.

Warning: Contains SPOILERS for the finale of the first season of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Emperor Palpatine’s cameo in Obi-Wan Kenobi redeems his hated return in Star Wars: Skywalker. Sunrise” in several ways. Emperor Shiv Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), also known as Darth Sidious, is a Sith lord who had a great influence on the transformation of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) into Darth Vader. In “Skywalker. Sunrise” it turns out that Palpatine survived the events of “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” and continues to influence the Sith Order. In “Skywalker. Sunrise” also shows that Rey (Daisy Ridley) is the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine, whom Palpatine is trying to persuade to the dark side.

Meanwhile, Palpatine’s cameo in Obi-Wan Kenobi was just a hologram of a conversation between him and Darth Vader. Kenobi needed a reason to put an end to Vader’s hunt for Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) in order to avoid major retcons for A New Hope. Because of his superiority over Vader, Palpatine was a good choice to use as an interim measure against Vader’s ongoing pursuit of Kenobi after his old teacher defeated him in battle. Palpatine convinces Vader that the battle has weakened him, and his emotional connection with Kenobi will become an even greater threat to his strength.

Several things extol Palpatine’s cameo in Obi-Wan Kenobi’s finale over his appearance in Skywalker. Sunrise”. First, “Skywalker. Sunrise” did not bring Palpatine into the trilogy organically. The sequel trilogy did not present him as an impending threat, and his resurrection after a brutal death in Return of the Jedi makes questionable sense. Meanwhile, in Obi-Wan Kenobi, his crucial role in persuading Darth Vader to give up hunting Kenobi makes his appearance much more logical. Moreover, during the period of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Palpatine is not only alive, but still has a strong influence on Darth Vader. Finally, Palpatine is in his true form in Obi-Wan Kenobi, which makes the nostalgic qualities of his appearance and menacing presence more effective than his zombified Skywalker self. Sunrise”, and acts as atonement for the earlier part.

Although Tros Palpatine still possessed threatening qualities, none of the characters in the sequel had any significant interactions with him until the appearance of Palpatine. Therefore, his villainous relationship with the characters is shallow. Meanwhile, Kenobi-era Palpatine has an extremely close bond with Vader. Also, like Qui-Gon Jinn Obi-Wan Kenobi, the appearance of the force ghost, Palpatine’s appearance in the series was necessary because of how much he influenced Obi-Wan’s life. Palpatine’s role in the creation of Darth Vader led to the complete destruction of the relationship between Obi-Wan and Anakin, which is the central point explored in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Palpatine’s appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi demonstrates how effective cameos can be in the right context. His position in the Galactic Empire is combined with his sincere relationships with other characters and the role he plays in the overall plot of the “Star Wars” timeline. For Vader, he is the master who took Obi-Wan’s place, and his presence should have been noted in the series, given that Obi-Wan Kenobi is largely centered around Obi-Wan and Vader’s former connection with the master and Padawan. Thus, the appearance of Palpatine in Star Wars: Skywalker.