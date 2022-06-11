Kenobi makes 1 replica of Leia in “New Hope” weirder

Warning! SPOILERS for the fourth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi

There are many references to prequels and original trilogies in Obi-Wan Kenobi, but one scene in the 4th episode of the show makes Princess Leia’s replica in the first Star Wars movie even more strange. Unlike New Hope, which focuses more on the mentoring between Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi, the latter’s series focuses on the friendship between Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) and young Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) and how it all started with his appearance. to help her at the request of Senator Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits). However, the “New Hope” She has already established the friendship of Obi-Wan and Leia, as evidenced by her message “Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope,” and Obi-Wan Kenobi manages to show how it happened by filling in the gaps in what made Leia rely on him so much.

Although in the third episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Leia almost escapes from the Third Sister Reva (Moses Ingram), the inquisitor manages to find the end of the tunnel and kill the pilot who was supposed to take Leia to safety. Then she returns Leia. This triggers a rescue mission by Obi-Wan and Tala (Indira Varma) to Nur in the Mustafar system, where Reva brings Leia for questioning. The third sister wants to learn more about the Way those connected to the Force escaped, but meets resistance when she tries to investigate Leia. In addition to this, Obi-Wan Kenobi in episode 4 makes a strange response to one of the lines of Leia’s “New Hope”.

Right before Reeva’s interrogation, Leia can be seen objecting to her incarceration, stating that they cannot keep her there as she is the daughter of Bail Organa and the “Princess of Alderaan” in episode 4 of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Reva easily exposes Leia’s attempts, recognizing her family as sympathetic to the Jedi, therefore opposing the Empire. Their exchange is very similar to the dialogue between Darth Vader and Leia in New Hope, in which Vader clearly acknowledges Leia’s family’s affiliation with the rebels, while Leia uses a similar response, stating that she does not know what he is talking about, since she is “a member of the Imperial Senate with a diplomatic mission to Alderaan”. In both cases, Leia is not only the key to discovering the location of the group that rebelled against the Empire, but also strangely uses the same excuse, trying to remind them of her status, despite the fact that in neither case does it work. .

Given that Leia’s line doesn’t work with Reva in Obi-Wan Kenobi, it’s unlikely that it would have worked with Darth Vader, making Leia’s attempt in A New Hope even weirder. Still, the situation is a little different. While in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Leia knows she wouldn’t turn them in, she’s also a kid who has to deal with circumstances completely different from the ones she’s used to. Instead, in New Hope, Leia is not only an experienced politician and an integral part of the resistance, but she also needs to buy time for R2-D2 to escape from the ship, otherwise her efforts will be in vain.

The reason for Leia’s repeated remark is unknown. Despite this, the reference to the “New Hope” seems a little strange. Regardless of whether that was the goal or not, Obi-Wan Kenobi’s 4th episode still manages to show the same headstrong and confident personality as Leia in the original Disney+ limited series trilogy.