Kenobi Just Turned Out to Be the Funniest “Star Wars” Fan Meme

Attention: This article contains spoilers about Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi from Disney+ has just proved that one of the funniest “Star Wars” memes is completely true. The latest episode of Ewan McGregor’s new master machine introduced even more survivors of Star Wars Order 66 and the underground network of sympathizers who helped them escape through the Path. At the same time, Obi-Wan Kenobi managed to perfectly show one of the most common fan images of “Star Wars” in action.

So far, Obi-Wan Kenobi has avoided the fan criticism of Star Wars that has dogged The Boba Fett Book, and is more like an organic extension of the prequel trilogy. Obviously, there are references and recognizable “Star Wars” characters, knowledge and places, but the closeness of the story — linking Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Moses Ingram’s Third Sister and Princess Leia into a tight square — narrows the focus. However, it is important that Obi-Wan Kenobi avoids the usual problem for “Star Wars”, which is that the universe seems small.

Despite the close attention to the central characters, Obi-Wan Kenobi has cameos and supporting roles, and by introducing Tala Durit performed by Indira Varma, the series unwittingly confirmed the notorious Glap Shitto fan meme. This meme promotes Shitto as the most infamous and cherished of the “Star Wars” characters, only he doesn’t really exist, but instead he represents a culture of adding or referencing returning characters from the expanded “Star Wars” universe, known only to ardent fans, to new issues of “Star Wars”, in first of all, it is made for viewers who have no hope of understanding their importance. Obi-Wan Kenobi did this in episode 3 by introducing the name of Quinlan Vos, as well as three other Jedi survivors of Order 66.

The Glup Shitto meme from Star Wars is an affectionate meme emphasizing the idea of a fandom so astutely aware of knowledge that even the most innocuous names evoke a huge response. After checking the response to the mention of Quinlan Vos in Obi-Wan Kenobi, you’ll be sorry if you assumed that he was the star of the original trilogy, and not the character most developed in Legends, who was flirted with but eventually barely delivered in Star Wars. canon, despite numerous plans to use it. But around him and even people like Jinn Altis, Roganda Ismaren and Valin Halcyon, whose names are written on the wall of the Way, such is the mythology that the excitement of recognizing his name was huge.

Ultimately, while Star Wars needs new blood—both in terms of characters and fans—it’s another reminder that George Lucas’ behemoth, now owned by Disney, is inextricably linked to its past. Nostalgia is eternal and extremely valuable, and even when shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi step forward into new territories, the Gloop Shitto effect means that a conscious nod back will always be an easy victory. If, of course, everything is balanced.