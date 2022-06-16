Kenobi Episode 5 Harms Bail Organa’s Rebellion Plan

Warning: Contains spoilers for episode 5 of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

One of the main problems of the fifth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi is that Bail Organa’s actions are clearly detrimental to his efforts with the Rebellion. Considering everything Bale has had to deal with in the series up to this point, from the destruction of the Galactic Republic to the abduction of his daughter, he can’t be blamed for what he did. However, this does not change the fact that his actions are undermining the Uprising — and it will take a lot of explanations to correct them.

Although Bail Organa was not the main character of Star Wars, he played a key role as one of the founders of the Uprising. Bale has been working against the Empire since it emerged at the end of Star Wars: Episode III—Revenge of the Sith, and he was even responsible for Leia contacting the Rebellion and Ahsoka becoming a rebel informant Fulkram in The Star. Rebel wars. Despite several appearances in the series, Bale has established himself as a man who has invested all his strength in the destruction of the Empire.

With that in mind, it gets even worse to see Bale blatantly undermining the Rebellion in episode 5 of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Since the mission to rescue Leia takes a long time, Bale leaves a message with Obi-Wan expressing his concerns, even though they have agreed not to communicate with each other. The message not only confirms that Bale is working with Obi-Wan, but also says that he does not want the “children” to be discovered, and is going to Tatooine to help Owen with the “boy”, which simultaneously reveals the existence of Luke and implies that there is something special about Leia. and all this works against the Uprising and potentially exposes it.

Despite the fact that Leia was abducted precisely because of Bale and Obi-Wan’s old friendship, there was no evidence that they were still in contact, but thanks to Bale’s message, there is now strong evidence that Bale was working with a wanted criminal that the Empire can use against him. Not only that, but while the message doesn’t explicitly state that Luke and Leia are Darth Vader’s children, given the context of everything that was going on at the time, anyone listening can easily assume they are at least out of the Force. – sensitive, which would definitely put them in danger. All this only works against the Rebellion, as it gives the Empire a reason to kill Bale and take one of its leaders.

Since Bale had no way of knowing if Leia Vivian Lyra Blair was alive at that moment, it is logical that he would worry to the point of absurdity, but this does not change the fact that his message is harmful to the Uprising. . This not only directly confirms that he is working with Obi-Wan, and gives the Empire a reason to kill him, but also, judging by the finale of episode 5, Reva is going to use him to return to Tatooine and find Luke. Because of the original Star Wars trilogy, it is clear that Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ will end in such a way that the Empire will never receive Bale’s message and will not know about Luke, Leia or Bale’s involvement with Obi-Wan, but it was in any case a bad move on his part.