Kenny Omega Orally Dropkick Will Osprey In Front Of The Forbidden Door

Will Osprey first appeared on AEW television during the build of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, but overall Kenny Omega is not particularly impressed with his work. The cleaner left NJPW to help launch AEW in 2019, leaving the likes of Osprey to become the main star of the promotion. And although some of the matches of The Aerial Assasian are highly appreciated by wrestling fans, Omega does not think that they are quite consistent with some of the old classic games in which he took part.

During his time at NJPW, Kenny Omega shattered preconceived notions of what a wrestling match can and cannot be. He broke Dave Meltzer’s famous five-star rating scale more than once, and his trilogy with Kazuchika Okada led to one of the most popular matches in the history of this sport. Each match was built on the basis of the one that went brilliantly and lifted both men’s careers into the stratosphere.

Omega, based on recent comments made to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, does not believe that Osper’s matches with the same rating are as memorable as his. “A guy like Will moves great and has a list of 20 very easily forgettable five-star matches. [laughs] I’m pushing Will too hard. Will is great,” he said. “I don’t want to say anything bad about Will.” Omega repeated several times that he wasn’t trying to speak ill of Osprey, going on to remark that “with the current grading system and the way things are viewed, I think Will deserved every single one of these five-star performances. what he had.”

For context, Omega was talking about the different paths that Will Osprey and Jay White have taken since they were handed the reins at NJPW. Kenny said that while Will was pounding the pavement on the independent stage, White was trying to figure out how to make New Japan as strong as possible. Both wrestlers have had success on the roads they have chosen, Omega just prefers what Jay White has done over the last few years.

Osprey and White were actively involved in the creation of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, as both were provided by NJPW much earlier than Okada. Okada, of course, made his debut on the AEW Dynamite home show, arranging a four-way match with Adam Cole, Executioner Adam Page and White for the IWGP heavyweight title, which could well have become an instant classic. Meanwhile, Osprey will defend the NJPW USA Championship against Orange Cassidy from AEW. AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will take place on June 26.