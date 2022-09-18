Kenny Loggins from Top Gun wants to return to Grand Theft Auto 6

Currently, he may not be the biggest anime in music, but there are many reasons why the legendary Kenny Loggins will forever remain in the minds of moviegoers and gamers. Now it seems that the musician really would like to try himself again as a DJ in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Loggins appeared in Grand Theft Auto 5 in 2013 as the voice of Los Santos Rock Radio, a long-time favorite of GTA players and a radio station that broadcasts several classic works of the 70s and 80s, including his Top Gun hit “Danger Zone”. While promoting the digital release of the sequel to this film, Top Gun: Maverick, Loggins contacted ComicBook.com to talk about his willingness to return as a curator of rock of the 70s and 80s for GTA 6, if the opportunity presents itself. .

Speaking about whether he will reprise his role, Loggins said: “I hope so! It was a lot of fun.” He also noted that at first he did not dare to take this job because he was not familiar with the GTA franchise and was worried about the perception of violence in video games surrounding Rockstar’s largest intellectual property. However, he claims that he was actually convinced by the children. He landed in Los Santos, explaining: “They said: “Dad, it doesn’t matter. This is inseparable from the social phenomena [so in the original] that are happening now. It’s part of social history.” Loggins added that he likes funny and smart text in games.

Suffice it to say that this does not guarantee that Loggins will appear again in GTA 6. After all, this is a game that is already mysterious enough, but rumor has it that it will go to Vice City, not Los Angeles. Los Santos. In case Loggins can’t book a trip to the next fictional city of Rocktar, the studio can still use some of his songs, since GTA 5 already had the songs “I’m Free” and “What a Fool Believes”, the latter being The Doobie. A cover of the brothers instead of the original written by him.

Loggins’ music is not used in Top Gun: Maverick, although the artist recorded a new version of “Danger Zone” for the sequel, which remained unused. The original really got into the soundtrack of the film along with the singles of Lady Gaga and OneRepublic. Given that GTA 6 will not be released until 2024, it is unlikely that the game’s producers will choose which music is best suited for its setting until additional plot details are clarified.

In addition to the new city, it was teased that the first female heroes of the series could appear in the new game in the dynamic GTA Bonnie and Clyde, filled with potential. It is not yet known when Grand Theft Auto 6 will receive additional announcements.