Kenny Johnson Shows How It Was His First Day of Filming

The CBS crime drama SWAT has had a great cast since its first season, but actor Kenny Johnson shows us what the first day on the series was like with the actors, Shermar Moore and Lina Esco.

A month ago the popular SWAT series premiered its season 4 on CBS, which had a special of approximately 2 hours.

In their first episode they showed an epic story in which a young Shermar Moore was seen in the middle of the protests that occurred in Los Angeles in 1992.

But, the actor who gives life to Dominic Luca’s character, Kenny Johnson, recalling his journey through the series from the first moment he arrived, shows us how his training was.

Johnson posted on his Instagram account a short video in which he was training with actors Shermar Moore and Lina Esco, along with a real SEAL army trainer, training for the series.

“Our first day together in SWAT. Training immediately. Neither of us had met until today, this week. The training started !! Working with a real member of the Seal team. ”

In the video, popular actors from the SWAT crime drama are seen practicing with the use of weapons by drawing, loading and putting away.

Without a doubt, the actors of the series need a hard training and training to be able to interpret their roles in the SWAT series.

This December 16 will be episode 6 of season 4 of SWAT and the last of this month of December, taking a hiatus from the series until January 2021.



