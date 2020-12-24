Kenny Johnson, photo with the cast of the show

The SWAT series premiered just over a month ago its season 4 on CBS television, achieving audience success, which is why the actor Kenny Johnson thanks everyone along with several of the cast of the program.

The SWAT crime drama got off to a great start with season 4, so many critics have been blown away by the start of the new season.

A month ago the popular SWAT series premiered its season 4 on CBS, which had a special of approximately 2 hours.

But, the actor who gives life to the character of Dominic Luca, Kenny Johnson, grateful to all the fans of the program thanked the viewers in this way.

Johnson published on his Instagram account a photo in which he was with the actors Lina Esco, Jay Harrington, David Lim, in which he said the following:

“Thank you all for tuning in to SWAT. So much gratitude. Be safe during these times. Do the right thing. Please wear a mask. Distance. Wash. Keep people safe. This photo was older ”.

Featured in the photo are popular actors from the SWAT crime drama, though this time popular actor Shermar Moore and other members are missing.

Without a doubt, the actors of the series need to be very excited about the great results that season 4 of the program is having.

The series will return to CBS screens on January 13, 2021, with episode 7 called, “Under Fire,” from season 4 of SWAT.



