Kenneth Branagh identified the star cast of “Ghosts in Venice” in the 20th century

Kenneth Branagh has created another ensemble from the list of the best for his next film adaptation of Agatha Christie with Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarico and Michelle Yeoh joining the cast of A. Ghosts in Venice of the 20th century. Branagh will once again play the role of Inspector Hercule Poirot, and will also return to make the film. Michael Green adapted the screenplay based on Christie’s Halloween Party, which is currently being produced at Pinewood Studios outside London.

The events of the film “Ghost in Venice”, which takes place in the creepy post-war Venice on the eve of All Saints’ Day, represent a terrifying mystery about the return of the famous detective Hercule Poirot. After retiring and living in self-imposed exile in the most glamorous city in the world, Poirot reluctantly attends a seance in a dilapidated haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is killed, the detective finds himself in a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

“This is a fantastic development of the Hercule Poirot character, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise. Based on a complex, little-known mystical story set on Halloween in a picturesque city, this is a great opportunity for us as filmmakers, and we relish the chance to show something truly chilling for our dedicated film audience.” Brana says.

“Ghosts in Venice,” the studio’s third film based on Christie’s novel, reunites the team of directors who created “Murder on the Orient Express” in 2017 and “Death on the Nile” in 2022, which includes Branagh, Green, producer Judy Hofflund and executive producers Louise Killeen. and James Pritchard along with directors Ridley Scott, Simon Kinberg and Mark Gordon.

“It is a great honor for us to continue our long collaboration with the incomparable Sir Kenneth Branagh, and we are very excited about the bold new creative direction that Ken, Michael and the rest of the crew have chosen for this latest film. We also remain grateful to James Pritchard and the rest of our friends at Agatha Christie, Ltd. for their partnership and for entrusting us once again, as Poirot modestly calls himself, “probably the greatest detective in the world,” 20th said. Century Studios President Steve Esbell.