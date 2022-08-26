Kendrick Perkins has a Bold prediction by Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers made a remarkable trade for the infamous sloppy defenseman Patrick Beverley. Beverly has a well-documented history of on-court arguments with Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, but they will have to get along in the upcoming season.

During Friday’s episode of First Take on ESPN, NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins gave a bold prediction for this new rear-area duo.

He believes that Beverly and Westbrook can become “the most dangerous back zone” in the NBA.

“Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook may actually be the most dangerous defensive back line in the NBA,— Perkins said.

The Lakers sent young players Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Beverly. The veteran quarterback, who averaged 1.2 interceptions and 0.9 blocked shots per game with the Timberwolves last season, will give Los Angeles a strong advantage that it lacked in the 2021-2022 campaign.

Will Westbrook and Beverly be able to put aside their long-standing differences and become a duo next season?