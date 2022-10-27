Kendrick Lamar Made a Last-Minute Change to “Nice Guy, M.A.A.d City,” Says Punch From TDE.

Kendrick Lamar made last-minute changes to his 2012 track “MAAD City” before its release, according to TDE Punch.

The song was included in Lamar’s second studio album “Good Kid, M.A.A.d City”, which was released ten years ago.

According to HipHop DX, Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence “Punch” Henderson shared some details about the record on Twitter last Saturday (October 22) to mark its 10th anniversary.

“Dude, there’s so much to say about this album,” he wrote. “We all put everything into it. GCMC was the beginning. With this album we have left our mark on hip-hop and music in general. I am forever grateful for having played a role in this.”

Later, Punch was asked to share his “favorite memory” of making the LP. “I can’t think of a favorite,” he replied. “But one memory is that Kdot added a hook to madd city just a few hours before mastering.”

He continued: “I think he really had to send a hook because [Derek “MixedByAli”] Ali had already left to work it out. So there was only one verse in this song at first.” You can see these tweets below.

Man it’s so much to say about that album. We all put everything into it. GKMC was the start. We made our mark in Hip Hop and music in general with that album. I’m forever grateful to have played a part in it. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) October 23, 2022

Can’t think of a favorite. But one memory is Kdot adding the hook part on madd city literally hours before mastering. I think he actually had to send the hook cause Ali had left to get it mastered already. So that song was just one verse at first. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) October 23, 2022

Lamar released three more full-length albums after “Good Kid…” in the form of “To Pimp A Butterfly” (2015), “DAMN.” (2017) and “Mr. Morality and Big Steppers” (2022). The reissue of “Good Kid, M.A.A.d City”, dedicated to the 10th anniversary, was released last Friday (October 21).

The rapper is currently on the European leg of his “The Big Steppers” 2022 world tour. Next month he is going to play a series of concerts in the arenas of Great Britain and Ireland, including a three-day stay at The O2 in London.

In a five – star review of Lamar ‘s recent concert in Paris , NME wrote: “[This] tour represents a creative vision that would strike the minds of most ordinary mortals. It’s an amazing, moving display from the real great modern rap.”

This summer Kendrick Lamar headlined Glastonbury 2022 alongside Billy Eilish and Paul McCartney.