Kendrick Lamar arranges an intimate surprise show in London with the Sampha

The rapper recently completed a three-day run at The O2.

This week Kendrick Lamar performed an unexpected intimate set at the Soho House 180 The Strand in London — check out the footage below.

The rapper, who is currently in the UK and Ireland as part of his “Big Steppers” tour, stopped by the creative center on Wednesday (November 9) after a three-day billing at The O2.

According to The Line Of Best Fit, Lamar was joined by Sampha on 180 The Strand to play their joint track “Father Time”, which appears on the fifth album of the first “Mr. Morality and big steppers.”

Since then, many fan photos and video clips from the special performance have appeared on social networks — see below:

In August, Lamar played a similarly intimate concert in New York when he was in town for two concerts at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. This performance took place at the Dumbo House Members Club, which is also the venue of Soho House.

Lamar has three shows left from his current UK and Ireland tour: Dublin (November 13-14) and Manchester (November 16). He will then travel to Australia and New Zealand early next month.

In a five-star review of Lamar ‘s concert in Paris last month , NME wrote: “The tour represents a creative vision that would strike the minds of most ordinary mortals. It’s an amazing, moving display from the real great modern rap.”

This summer Kendrick Lamar headlined the Glastonbury Festival 2022 along with Billy Eilish and Paul McCartney.

From other news: Punch from TDE recently reported that the rapper made changes to his 2012 album “Good Kid, M.A.A.d City” “just a few hours” before he was sent to mastering.