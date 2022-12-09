Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X to Perform at Open’er Festival 2023

Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X have been added to the line—up of the Open’er 2023 Festival in Poland – see below for details.

The multi-year festival will be held at Gdynia-Kosakovo Airport in Gdynia from June 28 to July 1, 2023.

It was recently announced that Arctic Monkeys will be the first headliners, including Lizzo and Queens Of The Stone Age.

Now it has become known that Kendrick will headline on Saturday, July 1, and Lil Nas X will co-headline with Lizzo on the opening night of the festival, June 28.

Kendrick Lamar! Mistrz! 🔥 👑 🔥 Headliner Open'era 2023, 1 lipca, Orange Main Stage.

Hello New World! All the Boys and Girls, I got some true stories to tell!

➡️ https://t.co/8QGD4sZlym @kendricklamar #opener2023 #kendricklamar pic.twitter.com/isrJ3RQqeK — Open'er Festival (@opener_festival) December 8, 2022

Lil Nas X is the second headliner of festival Wednesday! One of the biggest global music phenomena in recent years will play his first show in Poland! See you in Gdynia, at Open'er 2023! ➡️ https://t.co/9uBQUj6mVt #opener2023 @LilNasX @MiastoGdynia pic.twitter.com/jEXl7qsWGL — Open'er Festival (@opener_festival) December 8, 2022

In 2022, Open’er returned after a hiatus caused by the pandemic, with headliners including Imagine Dragons, A$AP Rocky, Twenty One Pilots, Dua Lipa and The Killers.

Commenting on the return of the festival, NME wrote: “Two decades after its humble beginnings as a one-day event in Warsaw, the Polish Open’er Festival returned to Gdynia earlier this month, and some of the world’s biggest names filled its four-day extravaganza. .

“Like many other festivals around the world, this was the first time in three years that the event was held, and the atmosphere on the territory of the Babie Doly military airport was festive.”

In addition to Open’er, Kendrick Lamar will head Primavera Sound 2023 in Barcelona and Madrid, he will be joined by Depeche Mode, Blur, Rosalía and others.

The 2023 festival, which will be held in both Barcelona and Madrid, will also feature headliners such as Halsey, FKA twigs, Skrillex, St. Vincent, The Moldy Peaches, Calvin Harris and Le Tigre.