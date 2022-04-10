Kendall Long from “Bachelor in Paradise” is “in love” with new boyfriend Mitchell Sage after Joe Amabile broke up

It’s official! Less than a year after Kendall Long returned to the beaches of Bachelor in Paradise, determined to find love after breaking up with Joe Amabile, she introduced her followers to a man who won her heart.

“By the way, I’m in love,” the 30—year-old native of California signed a series of photos on Instagram on Friday, April 8. “And, like our relationship, these photos are getting weirder and weirder.”

Long, who first appeared in season 22 of “The Bachelor,” noted boyfriend Mitchell Sage in her social media post. The couple looked cozy in several photos taken at the local zoo, during a picnic in the park and hugging during night dates.

The Just Curious author’s debut with the aerospace engineer marks the first time she’s left since she broke up with 35-year-old Amabile. Long and the Chicago native first met during season 5 of BiP, which aired in 2018, before announcing their separation in January 2020.

“I wasn’t expecting this,” Long admitted on her “Down to Date” podcast a month later. “Every relationship has problems, but I feel like Joe and I were best friends. Everything was fun, we got a dog together. We just moved in… Eventually Joe felt he was going to have a better [life] in Chicago.”

She continued, “If anyone knows me, I’m not the kind of person who plans my wedding, and I literally did it with Joe,” she said. “But there’s something weird about ending up with someone you thought you were going to marry, [it’s] that you almost feel like you have a better idea of what you’re looking for.”

Both exes returned to the ABC dating series in season 7 last year. While the graduate of the 14th season of “Bachelorette Party” got along with a possible fiancee Serena Pitt, Long hoped for the end of the relationship with her ex.

“It’s been over a year and a half since they broke up, so she was ready to fall in love. …Kendall didn’t expect Joe to be in paradise, but she can’t say she was surprised. She had a feeling he would be there since he was still connected to the show [via his “Click Bait” podcast] and was single at the time.”

Amabile and the 24-year-old Canadian native eventually got engaged during the season finale of BiP, which aired in September 2021, and both have since moved to New York in connection with the wedding.

“Obviously the plan was to move in together [before planning the wedding]. We are thinking about 2023,” Amabile said in an exclusive interview with Us last month. “I wouldn’t be shocked if there was a wedding at the end of 2023.”