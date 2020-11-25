Kendall Jenner very hot in a beautiful Italian commercial!

Kendall Jenner amazed her fans by participating in a very original ad for the Reserved brand. Kendall Jenner has struck hard again! Indeed, the star took part in a sublime video ad for a clothing brand. And the result got everyone in agreement! We let you admire …

Kendall Jenner is one of the most fashionable models of the moment. Indeed, the pretty brunette multiplies collaborations with major brands. It is therefore not uncommon to see it in magazines or on television.

From the top of her 25 years, Kim’s sister has already done many shoots, and hundreds of fashion shows. She no longer has to prove herself in the fashion world!

Kendall Jenner is also very much in demand by creators. And they do not hesitate to play the pretty brunette in very sophisticated pubs.

The bomb left an impression by participating in an original campaign for the Reserved brand a year ago. And surprise! Video is still making the buzz on the web today! Unbelievable !

KENDALL JENNER INCREDIBLE IN THE RESERVED PUB: HIS FANS ARE UNDER THE CHARM!

Kendall played the models in a long, glamorous video commercial. We can see her trying on many chic outfits in a castle setting. We love !

At the start of the advertising sport, Kendall Jenner dons a blonde wig and flaunts herself a makeover! She approaches a pretty, very sexy leather dress and wanders the corridors of her palace!

The it girl then goes on to some very strange scenes where she doesn’t hesitate to use her acting skills! Her performance therefore marked the spirits of her admirers!

The sequence has even become essential on the web. Like what, Kendall Jenner has blown away everyone in the fashion world with this sublime collaboration.

And you what do you think ?



