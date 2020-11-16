Kendall Jenner: these 7 men who have seduced the model!

Kendall Jenner is very discreet about her private life. Nevertheless, we still know the names of the 7 men who shared her life!

Like all members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kendall Jenner regularly shares moments of her life on social networks. So, on her Insta, you can follow her in parades, in the evening with friends, or even with her family! Very cool !

Nevertheless, the elder of the Jenner clan remains more discreet than her sisters about her private life. So although we know some information about her romantic relationships, Kendall Jenner still manages to keep her romantic life private.

THESE 7 MEN WHO LOVED KENDALL JENNER!

Kendall Jenner may have grown up in Keeping Up with the Kardashians the world over, but the oldest Jenner clan is trying to keep her romantic life private. Yes, when it comes to her romantic relationships, the pretty brunette knows how to be very discreet!

Among them, we find in particular the singer of One Direction Harry Styles, the singer of the Jonas Brothers Nick Jonas but also the rapper A $ AP Rocky!

But that’s not all ! Indeed, Kendall Jenner has also dated several NBA players such as Jordan Clarkson, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin and, recently, Devin Booker. Just that !

Yes, the oldest of the Jenner clan had many conquests!

In any case, we hope that her relationship with NBA player Devin Booker will last! This couple is just too cute together! In short, we wish them lots of happiness!



