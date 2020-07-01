Kendall Jenner showed the world that she is also a great photographer. The top was chosen to print the new Burberry campaign and revealed that she did all the self-portraits in her home. Kendall also recorded videos for the brand, which is launching the collection named “Summer Monogram”, which sets the trend of logomania up once again.

“Riccardo [Tisci] wanted me to help bring this collection to life in many ways. So he encouraged me to personally interpret the campaign, which was an exciting opportunity. Being able to put my personal touch on the campaign by capturing the collection through a series of self-portraits that I took at home, “said Jenner in an official statement, which also stated:” The collection and the campaign are also completely my vibe – this relaxed summer spirit really resonates with me as a California girl, ” he concluded.

Tisci also worked with photographer Nick Knight and art director Peter Saville to turn Jenner into a CGI avatar for the new collection’s campaign video. She plays four different characters within a digital world of swimming pools and skate parks. Just take a look at the result!



