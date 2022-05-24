Kendall Jenner struggles to climb steep stairs in a tight dress at Sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding

Beauty is pain! Kendall Jenner performed a difficult feat during the celebration of the wedding of sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Italy, when the supermodel climbed a steep staircase in a tight dress.

The hilarious moment was captured by Kylie Jenner as she and 26-year-old Kendall headed to the 43-year-old Kardashian and Barker’s wedding in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday, May 22. In a video posted via the 24-year-old’s Instagram story, Kendall is seen clutching the sides of her tight pink gold dress as she climbs up a brick walkway. Although it turned out that Kendall had briefly changed into birkenstocks to keep her balance, the problem was her dress, as the design squeezed her legs, causing her to stagger.

The California native wasn’t alone in the obstacle, as Kylie exclaimed in the video, “These stairs are crazy!”

Despite the unexpected adventure, Kendall looked as radiant as ever. Makeup artist Mary Phillips shared a video of the founder’s glamour 818 from the wedding day, writing in the caption to the Instagram post: “Portofino looks good on you, @KendallJenner.”

The model’s makeup included rounded eyes, lined lips and soft blush. Phillips’ video also gave fans a chance to get a closer look at Kendall’s form-fitting dress. The image, designed by Dolce & Gabbana, was decorated with yellow and purple flowers, as well as drawings of butterflies and leaves.

Last weekend, Dolce & Gabbana had an important moment among the famous family, as every Kardashian-Jenner sister, including the bride, wore images of the fashion house.

For Kardashian’s big day, which came a week after her and Barker’s wedding at the courthouse in California, the Poosh founder wore a custom-made Dolce & Gabbana mini dress made of satin and lace with a corset design. According to Vogue, the look was inspired by vintage lingerie. The mini dress was paired with transparent gloves, lace pumps and a veil with a large image of the Virgin Mary embroidered in the center – a hint of one of Barker’s skull tattoos.

“Creating my dresses with Domenico [Dolce] and Stefano [Gabbana] was a dream come true in every sense,” Kardashian told Vogue.

On the eve of the ceremony, Kardashian and 46-year-old Barker hosted a welcome dinner at the Ristorante Puny on Friday, May 20, at which the mother of three children was dressed in a spectacular red transparent Dolce & Gabbana dress with a bustier. That night, Barker also chose an outfit from the label in a casual suit.

At the pre-wedding dinner on Saturday, May 21, the Hulu character wore a black Dolce & Gabbana bustier dress with a religious emblem. She complemented the look with a black veil decorated with blue lace trim.

Other highlights of Dolce & Gabbana include Kylie’s rose-embellished silk dress and Khloe Kardashian’s bold animal print ensemble.