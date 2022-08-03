Kendall Jenner snuggled on Devin Booker’s lap on vacation amid a revived romance

Let’s go back to the PDA! Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are as cozy as ever after officially reuniting after their brief breakup.

The 26-year-old model shared her impressions of outdoor recreation in her Instagram story on Tuesday, August 2, posting photos of the sunset and a view of the lake. In another picture, Jenner was sitting on the lap of a 25-year-old athlete on the porch of a hut. Booker was wearing swimming trunks and sandals, while the California native wore an oversized T-shirt and a bikini. Jenner sipped a drink while the couple enjoyed a forest escape.

Us Weekly confirmed in June that the duo announced their separation after two years of a relationship, and a source explained at the time that Jenner and the NBA player “took this time to focus on themselves and figure out if a future together is what it means to them.” be.” However, the couple sparked reconciliation rumors shortly after their breakup hit the headlines.

The Kardashian star and the Michigan native have been spotted together several times since their breakup, from an evening in Malibu to a vacation in the Hamptons. In July, Jenner hinted that they were back when she shared a photo of herself and Booker at a joint wedding. A few weeks later, the two gave their social media followers a glimpse of an axe-throwing date.

“Kendall and Devin are back together 100%,” a source said on Tuesday. “They spent some time apart, but they came back to a good place and are really happy with each other.”

According to an insider, Jenner and the Phoenix Suns star “spend a lot of time together and are looking forward to what awaits them in the future as a couple.”

Unlike her famous siblings, the founder of 818 Tequila has done her best to hide her personal life from the spotlight, rarely showing her partners in her family’s reality show. “Kendall has always had this rule—she just felt she had to be with someone for at least a year before she would let them be part of the show because she doesn’t always know what people’s intentions are,” executive producer Farnaz Farjam said. Bravo told “The Daily Dish” in June 2021, when “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” came to an end. “That’s why we kind of kept her personal life away from it, just because she had a rule.”

When Jenner and her in-laws returned earlier this year to Hulu The Kardashians, she continued her private approach. Booker, for his part, made a rare comment about the couple’s relationship, admitting that he has no problem dating in public.

“I wouldn’t say [it’s] difficult,” he told the WSJ. The magazine in March. “To be honest, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and it came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always like that, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now.”