Kendall Jenner Shares Funny Videos With Hailey Bieber!

Kendall Jenner and her BFF, Hailey Bieber, have a very special check. Come on, we’ll let you discover it right away!

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are best friends. And as much to say that the two young women have a somewhat strange way of showing it …

Yesterday, Hailey Bieber celebrated her 24th birthday!

But unfortunately, Covid-19 obliges, the young woman could not organize a huge evening with all her relatives.

So it was in love, with her darling Justin Bieber, that the pretty blonde blew out her 24 candles.

Still, Hailey Bieber’s friends have not forgotten her birthday.

Yep, Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss and Gigi Hadid all shared adorable snaps from the pretty blonde.

The funniest birthday video, however, is Kris Jenner’s video. Yep, the Kardashian-Jenner momager posted a hilarious video of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner doing a bit of a peculiar check. A video very quickly shared by Kendall Jenner.

Shall we show you?

KENDALL JENNER SHARES HILARIOUS VIDEO WITH HER BFF HAILEY BIEBER!

Far from her friends for her 24th birthday, model Hailey Bieber has nevertheless received many messages from her relatives via Insta.

And one of them made us particularly laugh.

Indeed, for her daughter’s BFF birthday, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner decided to share a hilarious video of Hailey and Kendall.

On the latter, we can see the two young women carrying out an endless check!

Indeed, in addition to the usual handshake, the two young women enchain shouts, leg movements, magic tricks, etc.

In short, a very funny video to watch!

In fact, a fan of the video posted by her mother, Kendall immediately shared it in her Story Insta.

And frankly, we understand it well. Yes, this video seems to be full of good memories!



