Kendall Jenner Reveals She Doesn’t Know What the Word “Frugal” Means, Asks Kourtney Kardashian Explain

Definition, please! Kendall Jenner admitted that she does not know what the word “economical” means, and she needs sisters to explain this concept to her.

The famous family played the game during an interview with Access Hollywood to promote their new Hulu series, The Kardashians, which was released on Monday, April 11, where they had to assign each other a superlative. When the group was asked to indicate who was “the most modest,” everyone chose 26-year-old Jenner, and their quick reaction confused the model.

“What does it mean? I don’t even know what that means,” she told Kourtney Kardashian’s older sister, who was sitting next to her. “[It means] that you care about the cost [of things],” explained the 42-year-old founder of Poosh. “For example, [you are careful with] money.”

“Oh, yes! I’m cheap,” Jenner replied with a laugh.

A clip with an impromptu vocabulary lesson by the founder of 818 Tequila quickly went viral on TikTok. “Kendall doesn’t even know the word ‘thrifty,'” one user captioned the video, adding a crying emoji. Many commenters also noted that Kylie Jenner didn’t seem to know the meaning of the word “thrifty” either, as she waited for her sisters to reveal their cards before responding. “When you are so rich that you have never heard of the world of thrift or should not have used it,” wrote a social network user in the comments to TikTok.

Kendall has consistently topped the Forbes list of the highest-paid supermodels since 2017, earning $40 million in 2021. In May 2021, she launched her tequila brand 818, and in September was appointed creative director of the luxury e-commerce site FWRD. that year.

Despite all her successes, Kendall has often defended herself against criticism that her career was the result of her famous surname and presence on reality TV. “Everyone around me, whether friends or family, knows how hard I’ve worked and continue to work,” she said during the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” post—final reunion in June 2021. “I’ve done everything I had to do and do to get to the position I’m in now as a model.”

She continued: “I went to every casting and ran not only around New York, but all over Europe, trying to find a job and break through. I think it’s just a perception that people have that I just said, “Give it to me!” And I had it… It definitely wasn’t like that.”

During the special, Kendall claimed that appearing on KUWTK at a young age actually held her back when she first started modeling. “Of course I had a platform, and I never took it for granted,” the Ocean’s 8 Girlfriends actress said at the time. “I always knew it was there, but it almost complicated my job. Just because people probably didn’t want to hire me because I was on a reality show.”