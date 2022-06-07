Kendall Jenner Reveals How Her Pets Soothe Her Anxiety and “Help Me Calm My Mind”

Comfort of a pet. Kendall Jenner spoke candidly about her struggle to “calm [her] mind” and said that her fluffy babies help her immerse herself in a state of mindfulness.

Celebrities with their pets: Kim Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon and others!

“I’ve had some downtime in the last couple of days and sometimes it’s hard to calm down,” the 26—year-old Kardashian star shared via an Instagram video carousel and images of her self-care products on Tuesday, June 7. She listed a number of activities that “help me be more focused and calm my mind.”

Her favorite activities include “training/nature walks, socializing with my animal children, meditation/my sound bowls :), keeping a diary” and “organizing,” the founder of 818 Tequila shared, urging her 241 million followers to find rituals they like. (Jenner has two dogs, Pyro and Mew, as well as a snake named Son.)

“Go outside, find a new hobby, hug the one you love, smile!” she concluded. “Great things are coming to you.”

Jenner posted the message along with images of each hobby, including a video of her meditating by the pool in a bikini, rubbing a striker around a sound bowl. She also posted an image of her “Health Magazine,” which had her nickname “Kenny” engraved on it.

The reality TV star talked about some of her recent stressors on The May episode of The Kardashians, namely that her mom Kris Jenner is forcing her to have children. (The model, who is the only one of her Kardashian-Jenner siblings without children, has been linked to boyfriend Devin Booker since 2020.)

Kendall has opened up about her feelings when it comes to 66-year-old Chris, putting maternal pressure on, telling her mother she feels “uncomfortable” when mamager asks her about the kids.

“You keep telling me: “You’re not getting any younger.” But you know what? This is my life,” designer Kendall + Kylie told Chris in the episode. — I don’t know if I’m ready yet.

Kendall Jenner quotes about childhood fever and the desire to have children over the years

Chris, however, didn’t let Kendall’s remarks stop her from calling an obstetrician-gynecologist on behalf of her daughter and asking if the 26-year-old should have her eggs frozen.

“I still have a lot to figure out before I can, for example, welcome a baby into my life,” Kendall said in response to her mom’s phone call. “I’m still enjoying life alone. And it suits me now.”

In addition to outspoken thoughts about motherhood, the California native has been openly talking about her struggle with anxiety for a long time.

In May 2020, two months after the start of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Kendall spoke about feeling lonely during quarantine.

Celebrities Who Have Struggled with Mental Health Issues

“On days when I don’t really have much going on, I tend to worry a little,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians participant said on Instagram at the time, sharing with followers some more of her favorite ways to calm herself. . “To calm down, I usually read a book or meditate, or even sit outside and enjoy nature or something else. I’m switching off.”

She added: “I will say that my bad days are not the best. I’m trying to get through them, I’m trying to find my little medicines and not feel lonely.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, contact the Crisis Text Line by sending a text message HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance for Mental Illness hotline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or visit the National Institute of Mental Health Website.