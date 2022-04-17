Kendall Jenner poses topless by the pool after the premiere of “Kardashian”

Topless and tequila! Kendall Jenner enjoyed the sun, the pool and her tequila 818, posing in blue bikini bottoms.

“@drink818 by the pool,” the 26—year-old model captioned a photo on Friday, April 15, on Instagram, in which she poses topless.

Jenner looked away from the camera, covering her chest with her hand and holding a half-empty bottle of tequila. In their gallery on social networks, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum demonstrated a giant floating pool “818” and PR packages of their alcoholic beverage.

Khloe Kardashian admired her younger sister’s body, ready for a beach holiday, and replied: “I see you!!!!!!”

Designer Kendall’s session + Kylie in the pool took place a few days after her family’s new reality show “The Kardashians” debuted on Hulu.

“I didn’t actually have the flu. I had COVID and it sucks,” Jenner, who has been dating Devin Booker since April 2020, explained her absence from the family picnic in a confession at the premiere on Thursday, April 14. “But you know what? Anyway, you’ll get me before the end of the season and I’ll be here, so don’t worry.”

Jenner often appeared on KUWTK with her famous siblings, including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, the 37-year—old founder of Good American and Kylie Jenner, as well as her parents — Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner – ahead of the series finale in June 2021. Shortly after the end of the long-running reality show, the Kardashians-Jenners signed a new contract to participate in a new show for Hulu.

While the 818 Tequila founder’s journey on The Kardashians has yet to be revealed, she has previously spoken candidly about not including her personal life, including her affair with the 25-year-old NBA star, on the show.

“Kendall has always had this rule—she just felt she had to be with someone for at least a year before she would let them be part of the show because she doesn’t always know what people’s intentions are,” KUWTK producer Farnaz Farjam. said Bravo TV in the podcast “The Daily Dish” in June 2021. “That’s why we kind of didn’t interfere in her personal life, just because she had a rule.”

Kendall has been willing to film her family experiences and career milestones over the years, remaining grateful for certain opportunities.

“Of course I had a platform and I never took it for granted,” she told Andy Cohen during a candid KUWTK reunion in June 2021. Stronger. Just because people probably didn’t want to hire me because I was on a reality show.”

At the time , she added: “Everyone around me, whether friends or family, knows how hard I have worked and am still working. I did everything I had to do and had to do to reach the position I am in now as a model.”