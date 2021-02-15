Kendall Jenner not always comfortable with her body!

Kendall Jenner takes the floor and confides on her own insecurities about her body! Advocating the body positive, here is a good lesson!

New buzz for the sublime Kendall Jenner! The young woman speaks on the networks and confides that she too is not always comfortable with her body!

Followed by more than 150 million followers on her Instagram account, Kendall Jenner keeps talking about her! And for good reason … With her devastating pout, her doll skin and her bombshell body, she can only be unanimous!

As usual, the young woman therefore makes the buzz with each of her appearances on the web! Today is no exception when she reveals the backstage of her shoot for Skims!

Wearing a red set that looks great on her, she raises the temperature in a few minutes! Shock! Her post already has more than 12 million likes and thousands of comments!

Most Kendall Jenner fans compliment her with bomb and flame emojis! But some confide that her photos cause them bodily insecurity …

The young woman therefore spoke on the networks to reassure her fans! Advocating the body positive, we can only validate her words!

KENDALL JENNER REASSURES HER FANS AND PROMOTES THE POSITIVE BODY

After seeing the photos, one of her fans tweeted, “I had 99 problems and it looks like Kendall Jenner would solve them all. The pretty model saw the tweet and retweeted to tell the girl she has her own struggles too!

“I am an extremely lucky girl. I appreciate everything I have. But I want you to know that I have bad days too and that I hear you! You are beautiful as you are !!! It’s not always as perfect as it sounds. »Writes Kendall Jenner.

Another fan then tweeted back: “My confidence after Kenny J says she has bad days too”. “YESSSS MA’AM,” Jenner replied.

In the past, Kendall Jenner has spoken about her own body confidence, especially when it comes to comparing herself to her sisters! “My sisters are a lot curvier than I am,” Kendall said in an interview with The Telegraph.

“They have breasts and I don’t have breasts. Growing up being that little twig girl I saw my sisters and always thought ‘oh no am I supposed to be sexier like them?’ I almost felt like I didn’t fit in during part of my life. “She confides as well.

She added that she finally got over her insecurities and accepted that she and her sisters were different in their personalities as well. “I like to have a different vibe for everyone. I like to do different things. And it’s okay. »She concludes on a good note!