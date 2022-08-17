Kendall Jenner made Devin Booker sweat with bikini photos after reviving romance

It’s too hot for him to handle. The latest photos of Kendall Jenner in swimwear have left her fans and boyfriend Devin Booker speechless.

The 26-year-old native of California on Tuesday, August 16, posted a series of photos in a tanned bikini on Instagram. Jenner was lounging on the dock in a brown swimsuit and a green trucker hat, stroking a dog in one of the summer shots. A bottle of her tequila 818 was placed next to her as she exposed her abs on a beach towel.

Jenner made the signature simple, noting only her tequila company. The 25-year-old NBA star was equally brief in her reaction, leaving a sweaty emoji in the comments section.

The Phoenix Suns model and athlete were first linked in April 2020, and two months later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair were “dating” but “not seriously.” However, their chemistry continued to strengthen, and they officially announced their relationship at Jenner’s birthday party in November 2020.

“The Kardashian clan certainly loves [Devin],” an insider told us in March 2021. “They spent a lot of time with him and find him very charming, respectful and funny! … [They] just want her to be happy with whoever she is.”

After almost two years of dating, Us confirmed in June that the couple had announced their separation and “spent this time focusing on themselves and figuring out if the future together is what it should be,” according to a source. Despite the urgent pause in their romance, the duo were spotted together several times over the summer, even at one wedding in July.

Earlier this month, we confirmed that Jenner and the Michigan native have rekindled their spark. “Kendall and Devin are back together 100 percent,” the insider said. “They spent some time apart, but they came back to a good place and are really happy with each other. …They spend a lot of time together and are looking forward to what awaits them as a couple in the future.”

Before their brief breakup, the couple kept their relationship a relative secret. Booker did not appear on The Kardashian Family series until it ended in 2020, and he has yet to appear on the Hulu family series The Kardashians, which premiered in April. For many years, the former E! the personality said that he prefers to keep his personal life a secret.

“I caught a glimpse of how my sisters handled [the attention], and it’s great to learn from that,” she told Vogue Australia in May 2019. “For me, many things are very special and very sacred, for example, my friends. and relationships, and I personally think that putting things out in public makes things a lot more confusing.”

Booker, for his part, made a rare comment about his affair with Jenner during an interview with the WSJ. The magazine earlier this year. “I wouldn’t say [it’s] difficult,” he said of dating in the spotlight. “To be honest, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and it came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always like that, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now.”