Kendall Jenner looks unreal in a tiny floral bikini as she shares moments from a tropical vacation

Kendall Jenner is enjoying life in paradise! The supermodel shared a carousel of images and videos from her recent vacation on Instagram, including a sexy clip in a bikini.

In a message on the social network published on Thursday, July 14, 26-year-old Jenner was struck by a tiny red bikini decorated with pink and white flowers. The reality TV star modeled the look of a bathroom similar to her vacation rental. Jenner complemented the look with a small chain and a brown baseball cap.

Elsewhere in the slideshow, the Kardashian star shared a photo of a gorgeous green mountain view, a shot of herself relaxing on a yacht, and a photo of a green igloo refrigerator filled with her 818 tequila and Modelo beer. Jenner also included a video of her splashing around on a black sand beach.

The California native’s flight came after Jenner made fans think about the status of her relationship with Devin Booker.

In June, Us Weekly confirmed that Jenner and 25-year-old Booker had broken up after two years together. The source said that the couple “took advantage of this time to focus on themselves and find out if the future together is what it should be.”

However, the duo was spotted in the Hamptons just two weeks after news broke that they were ending their collaboration. An insider told us that the couple arrived in a black SUV at McNamara’s liquor store in Bridgehampton around 5 p.m. ET on July 1 to load up on provisions.

“There was no PDA, but they both looked in great spirits,” the insider said, adding that Jenner stayed true to her brand by “buying a bottle of her own 818 tequila, which people joked about at the liquor store.”

Later, on July 7, the catwalk star shared a cover of the NBA 2K23 video game via her Instagram stories, in which the Phoenix Suns star leads a basketball between her legs.

Although Jenner did not provide any additional comments or information in the post, the move led many to believe that the recently separated exes may be heading for a reunion.