Kendall Jenner looks more and more like Emily Ratajkowski

Via her Instagram story, Kendall Jenner showed that she looked exactly like the sublime Emily Ratajkowski!

Like Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner is one of the fashion world’s leading figures. On the Internet, Kris Jenner’s daughter has proven that they can look like two drops of water.

To date, Kendall Jenner is one of the highest paid supermodels around! Like the Hadid sisters, the pretty brunette walks and poses for the greatest fashion designers.

With her allure and pretty face, the star quickly put all this little world in her pocket. But making one’s place in this environment was not an easy thing.

Indeed at its beginnings, some of Kendall Jenner’s sisters did not find it legitimate to work in this environment. But through perseverance, the star has succeeded brilliantly on the catwalks.

Now everything is rolling for her! Like her other sisters, the young woman is also very active on Instagram. And recently in her story, the incendiary brunette has proven that she looks like another famous model …

KENDALL JENNER IS THE PERFECT EMILY RATAJKOWSKI LOOKALike!

With her casual clothes ’and doll pout, Kendall Jenner proved that she looks exactly like Emily Ratajkowski.

It’s a safe bet that her videos dazzled her community on the Web! This year with the pandemic, Mason’s aunt saw some of her projects put on standby.

Being very close to her subscribers, she has nevertheless a few times revealed behind the scenes of some of her shootings.

While Kendall Jenner has continued her partnerships with the biggest brands, she has not been seen so much in recent shows.

But that her fans are reassured, Kylie’s sister has decided to ease off. And the star takes full advantage of her family… And she would be wrong to deny herself!



