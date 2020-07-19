Kendall Jenner leaves clues about her relationship with Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are getting closer and closer. But are they in a relationship? This is the question that Internet users are asking themselves.

This is a rumor that upsets internet users a lot . Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker in a relationship? Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have been very close for several months now . They made secret outings, car rides, and beautiful nature getaways.

Moreover, they shared the same landscapes on their social networks, such as the beautiful mountains of Arizona . But they don’t appear together.

Indeed, Devin Booker has therefore published photos of his day at Slide Rock State Park in Sedona. And a few days later, the pretty brunette was displayed in the same place.

In the photo in question, she poses in front of the mountains, in a black bikini. For internet users, there is no doubt , they spent some time together in the desert.

Moreover ! Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have spent a lot of time together during the period of confinement.

KENDALL JENNER AND DEVIN CAN’T LEAVE EACH OTHER ANYMORE

The two lovebirds were even spotted in a Japanese restaurant in Malibu. So they seemed very happy. They were even criticized for this! Eh yes ! Because they therefore did not respect the rules established by the government. As if the desire to see each other was much more important.

But if Devin Booker spends a lot of time in the company of Kendall Jenner , it is also because he is not likely to see her again for a long time!

Indeed, the player will soon travel to Orlando for the start of the NBA. The basketball player therefore has things to prove. It could even be that this season was then the best of his career.

For the moment, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker do not respond to rumors of “couple”. They are still discreet. They never appear together on Instagram!



