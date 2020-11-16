Kendall Jenner: Kylie Skin has been occupied by products!

Kendall Jenner is close to her sister Kylie. Thus, she does not hesitate to support her and loves her Kylie Skin products.

Kendall Jenner first rose to prominence several years ago with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality show. The stars chose to end their TV show, but it turned them into huge success.

Since then, Kendall has come a long way and poses for many magazines. The starlet is a model and has the chance to do many fashion shows. In a few years, she has become an icon of fashion, but also of beauty.

In addition to working for brands, the starlet supports her sisters and more particularly Kylie Jenner. They do not hesitate to do a few collabs together and ignite the web each time they appear.

In fact, Kendall Jenner seems very proud of Stormi’s mother’s success. Thus, she became his first fan and tested the products of his cosmetics brand.

KENDALL JENNER FİRST FAN OF KYLIE SKIN!

Kendall Jenner is always up for testing Kylie Jenner’s products. Thus, this Monday, November 16, the star filmed part of his bathroom. She has unveiled all the Kylie Skin bottles and seems to have a lot!

The 25-year-old star takes care of her skin and can therefore count on her sister’s brand. On Instagram, she took the time to show off her favorite Kylie Skin products and seems happy to have them in her possession. “Goodies,” she wrote on the photo.

Kendall Jenner gave Kylie Jenner a nice publicity stunt with her video. The star also unveils the brand’s masks, but also moisturizers. We suspect that it must have made her happy and the model did not hesitate to tag her.

Finally, despite some conflicts, this video proves that Kylie Jenner and Kendall are very close. The two sisters can always count on each other and that’s good to see!



