Kendall Jenner: her favorite brand of jeans finally revealed!

A great fashion muse, Kendall Jenner shared her favorite brand of jeans on social networks. So what brand is it?

Kendall Jenner may be the face of luxury brands such as Givenchy and Calvin Klein, but she does not forget the basics. The proof !

Kim Kardashian’s half-sister therefore swears by the blue faded skinny jeans from the ready-to-wear label Frame. The brand is very well known in France, but also in the United States, therefore.

And so the social media star can’t live without it, just like her girlfriends, the Hadids. And that’s good, since Frame has just unveiled on social networks her new Skinny jeans that adapt to all body types.

Indeed, the clothing brand announced in a statement that it is launching its new skinny jeans, The One Skinny Jean, effective today. So, will you succumb?

KENDALL JENNER, FAN OF FRAME BRAND SKINNY JEANS

Kendall Jenner may have luxury tastes. Her sartorial tastes in everyday life remain very simple. Regularly the target of paparazzi, the young woman dresses very simply.

Thus, the Frame brand remains a must for the sister of Kylie Jenner, therefore. And the brand does not only offer jeans …

Indeed, Frame sells accessories, but also coats. A few months ago, the pretty brunette was strutting in the streets of Los Angeles. With a long leather trench coat designed by Frame.

So if you want to get the same jeans as the top model, you just have to go to the Frame brand website. Around a hundred jeans are listed there. You know what you have left to do. If you want to adopt the look of Kendall Jenner!



