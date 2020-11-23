Kendall Jenner disguised herself with an all-black look!

Kendall Jenner has rocked the fashion world again! The top was displayed in the streets of New York with a very trendy look. And it’s hot!

Bomb alert ! Kendall Jenner has made a very noticed appearance on the streets of New York! The sultry brunette showed off in a trendy casual total black look. And Internet users loved it! We show you …

It’s no secret that Kendall Jenner is a true fashion addict! Indeed, the top always addresses outfits at the forefront of trends. And not a day goes by without it wreaking havoc!

On social networks, in the evening, or even to go out incognito… the top always takes care of her look down to the smallest detail.

Kendall Jenner is therefore considered a true fashion icon. And many Internet users are inspired by her classy and feminine outfits.

Yesterday, the it-girl caused a sensation by appearing in the streets of New York. The latter opted for a total black look after coming out of a fashion shoot. As always, her outfit immediately caught the eye of her fans!

ULTRA STYLISH KENDALL JENNER IN NEW YORK: HER LOOK MADE FURTHER!

Kendall Jenner decided to play with the materials of her clothes to have a classy and comfortable style. She approaches wide black pants and an XXL leather coat.

The bombshell also wears a fully sheer undershirt to add a bit of sensuality to her outfit. She then shows her bra and her flat stomach despite the New York cold. We love !

On the accessory side, the fashionista also opts for a vintage bag, Nike sneakers and a mask to match her outfit. No doubt: the top left nothing to chance for its release!

Internet users loved Kendall Jenner’s total black look. Indeed, many have complimented her on the web. So it’s still clear for the top! And you what do you think ?



