Kendall Jenner debuted with a tattoo in the form of a cowboy boot, spent 2000 years in a denim skirt at a rodeo in Wyoming

Kendall Jenner at the DKNY 30th anniversary party at New York Fashion Week on September 9, 2019. Steven Lovkin/Shutterstock

A high-fashion shepherdess! Kendall Jenner debuted a new western-style tattoo while on vacation in Wyoming.

All the most artistic graphic celebrity tattoos

On Thursday, August 4, the 26-year-old supermodel unveiled the tattoo in her Instagram story, showing off a tiny design of cowboy boots near the ankle. “When at the rodeo…,” Jenner wrote next to a black and white photo of a tattoo that Kate McDuffie made.

“The smallest cowboy boot for Kendall,” McDuffie said about the art via her tattoo studio’s official Instagram account.

Before showing off her latest body art, the Kardashian star on Wednesday, August 3, shared a carousel of images of her having fun at a rodeo in an image reminiscent of the early 2000s.

“Wyoming,” Jenner signed the post on the social network. In the first frame, a native of California poses in the stands of the arena in a torn denim skirt. She complemented the look with a white T-shirt with the inscription “J’ADORE COWBOYS”.

Relive Kendall Jenner’s most iconic fashion moments on the red carpet of all time

The founder of 818 Tequila drinks outdoors. On Tuesday, August 2, Jenner posted a cute photo in her Instagram story, in which she and her new boyfriend Devin Booker are cuddling together on the porch of a cabin. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Booker looked peaceful while enjoying a forest escape, including a lake view.

Timeline of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s relationship

Us Weekly confirmed in June that Jenner and Booker had decided to separate after two years together. An insider explained at the time that the duo wanted to “focus on themselves.” However, the fashion guru and the NBA star reunited several times after the breakup.

In July, Jenner apparently hinted that they were making another attempt when she shared a photo of herself and what appeared to be Booker at the wedding. She showed off her Dries van Noten green dress in several videos and photos, including one shot with a man, presumably Booker, behind her. Then, on July 31, the star shared a video in which the ballerina participates in throwing axes.

“Kendall and Devin are back together 100 percent,” a source told us earlier this month. “They spent some time apart, but they came back to a good place and are really happy with each other.”