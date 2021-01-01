Kendall Jenner dares to look all black

New buzz for the beautiful Kendall Jenner. On vacation in Alps, the model dares the ultra sexy total black look and makes everyone agree!

Followed by more than 146 million followers on her Instagram account, Kendall Jenner is therefore a role model for many of us! Queen of style, she collects successful outfits and is always unanimous on the catwalk and on the networks!

Unsurprisingly, the pretty brunette has quite a sense of taste and is always on the cutting edge of trends. Throughout 2020, Kendall Jenner has chained ultra stylish looks without making any fashion faux pas.

And for this first day 2021, she therefore continues by setting the bar very high with her latest ultra sexy and trendy total black look, watch:

KENDALL JENNER: QUEEN OF MONOCHROME LOOKS

Once again, the model got it right! With her last total black look that she reveals to us on her Instagram account, Kendall Jenner is sublime.

And for good reason … For the occasion, Kendall Jenner has released a leather jacket signed Mannei Sisters that she wears belted at the waist.

Underneath, she focuses on simplicity with a turtleneck and black leggings. Matched with crocodile leather boots and a fur bag in the same color, she takes a picture of herself in the mirror of their hotel in the Alps.

Queen of monochrome looks, the latter suits her perfectly. Classy, ​​simple but still ultra sexy, Kendall has caused a sensation on the web.

As usual, the pretty brunette has ignited the powder. Whether in green, gray, black, blue,… the young model is still a big fan of her total monochrome looks.



