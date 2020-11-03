Kendall Jenner Cursed For Party During The Outbreak

Kris Jenner spoke up regarding the criticism received by her son, Kendall Jenner, when hosting a grand Halloween party as well as his 25th birthday on Saturday night, October 31, 2020. According to Kim Kardashian’s mother, Kendall Jenner’s party did not violate the COVID-19 health protocol.

Kris Jenner stated that he had followed the rules that apply before partying. His extended family can even be said to be sensitive to pandemics. What would Kris’s defense look like for Kendall Jenner’s grand party? Check out the full article.

On Saturday night, October 31, 2020, United States time, Kendall Jenner held a Halloween party as well as her 25th birthday. For the grand party, Kendall rented Harriet’s Rooftop, the number 1 hotel in West Hollywood, Los Angeles. Apart from the Kendall Jenner extended family who were present, a number of top celebrities were also involved. Starting from Justin-Hailey Bieber, Kanye West, to Paris Hilton.

But the event of a magnificent party immediately attracted attention. Even though they did a rapid test first before partying, keeping their distance so that no one was wearing a mask was in the spotlight. Netizens also flocked to criticize Kendall Jenner’s actions as if she didn’t care about the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few days later, Kendall Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, opened her voice. This 64-year-old woman defends her child who is being criticized by netters. Kris Jenner shared the fact that several rapid tests conducted by party guests had even been carried out a few days before. Therefore, Kendall Jenner’s magnificent party was considered responsible.

“At Kendall (the party), everybody gets tested before they get in and they have to wait, you know, half an hour until the test is over, the results are in. And everyone is tested before a few days before Halloween. So we really take responsibility and make sure everyone in our family and closest friends is tested properly, ”said Kris Jenner as quoted by IntipSeleb from E! Online on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

“We do what we can. We try to follow the rules and then if people comment or they are criticizing, I can’t control it, ”Kris continued.

Kris Jenner emphasized again that his extended family was very obedient and often carried out rapid and swab tests. Because Kris Jenner and his family are still involved in shooting various projects, for example Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which is still running until now. Unmitigated, Kris Jenner said he underwent the test twice a week.

“I’m very sensitive to what happened. Trust me. We are very fortunate to work in an industry where we get tested once or twice a week. I just got tested again. I got tested on Friday because the rules when we were shooting were very strict,” said Kris Jenner. .

Finally, Kris Jenner stated that his family was trying to live in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic appropriately or obeying applicable protocols. Meanwhile, until now Kendall Jenner has not provided information regarding the criticism for holding the magnificent Halloween party.



