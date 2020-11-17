Kendall Jenner big follower of the beauty trend “jawline”!

Kendall Jenner our beauty queen has struck again! As a big follower of the jawline trend, the star reveals her secret to us!

Kendall Jenner is a model for many women! A true canon of beauty and a very influential woman, she is unanimous on the networks!

Whether it is during his shootings, his family vacations, a romantic dinner… His daily life inspires fans!

Followed by over 142 million followers on Instagram in particular, fans are never bored and they love it! And for good reason …

Kendall Jenner, in addition to sharing sexy pictures with us, reveals her beauty secrets! The latest: How to adopt the beauty trend of the moment jawline?

KENDALL JENNER’S TIPS TO ADOPT THE JAWLINE BEAUTY TREND!

The jawline beauty trend, but what is it? On all the mouths of the stars at the moment, the jawline is all the rage right now!

The concept ? Highlight its predominant jawline, well drawn with a pretty prominent chin!

Say goodbye to small noses, full eyebrows or even bulging breasts! The new 2020 trend is on the chin!

All the stars have adopted it! Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Zoë Krativz or even Cara Delevingne… they all validate!

But how do you put your jaw forward and make it stand out without cosmetic surgery? Kendall Jenner tells us her beauty secret for this new trend!

It’s very simple! You just have to bet everything on your hairstyle by adopting a short cut that will highlight your jawline!

And yes, we will have to cut everything! Go for a very short bob or a boyish cut and voila !!



