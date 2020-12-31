Kendall Jenner and Kylie celebrate on the ski slopes!

New buzz for Kylie and Kendall Jenner! On ski holidays, the two sisters celebrate the end of the year on the ski slopes on snowboards.

New buzz for Kylie and Kendall Jenner! On ski holidays, the two sisters therefore celebrate the end of the year on the ski slopes on snowboards.

Covid demands, the end of this year 2020 is weird for everyone. But nothing can stop Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

For Christmas, the Kardashians – Jenner spent the evening with the family. Reunited in full, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, the sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner celebrated Christmas all together, at Kourtney’s, with their children!

Each followed by millions of followers, their Christmas Eve took to Instagram! And for good reason… Dressed in dresses from great designers, they wowed us!

And they don’t intend to stop there! Indeed, for the New Year, Kendall and Kylie took their jet to the prestigious Aspen ski resort … Already on the slopes, they are having a blast, watch:

KYLIE AND KENDALL JENNER: THEIR NEW YEAR IN ASPEN

After a family stay at Khloé Kardashian’s, Kylie and Kendall Jenner decided to put their suitcases down in Aspen to spend the New Year there. A flagship spot in the family in winter, the two sisters are therefore regulars.

And they prove it to us! As soon as they arrive, Kylie and Kendall Jenner put on their wetsuits and hit the slopes with their snowboards.

The best for a New Year in small groups, don’t you think? But beware, with the Jenners, the mountain always rhymes with class!

Indeed, the two sisters have been seen many times in the resort and are always super stylish! Queens of style in all circumstances, so we expected no less from them.



