Kendall Jenner and her ex-boyfriend Devin Booker laughed in Malibu after breaking up

Back? Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were spotted in Malibu, California, just days after it became known that they announced their separation.

The 26-year-old Kardashian star reunited with 25-year-old Booker on Sunday, June 26. Photos posted by TMZ a day later show the duo smiling and laughing in a sunny beach town.

“They looked very cozy,” an eyewitness of the walk told InTouch on Monday, June 27. “They were hanging out on the second floor. Everyone had fun!”

The couple chatted at Soho House — and appeared to exchange flirtatious glances — in several photos. In one picture, Booker was seen with a big smile on his face, while Jenner got close to an NBA player in another picture.

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns poses with Kendall Jenner during the break of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, February 13, 2022. John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

The model, who was wearing a white crop top, white shirt and drawstring trousers, appeared to be showing Booker something on her phone in one photo as they talked on the balcony. The Phoenix Suns player, for his part, was wearing a white T-shirt, gold chain and sunglasses as he stood behind his ex-girlfriend.

In June 2020, Us confirmed that the reality TV star and the Michigan native were “dating” after they were spotted together earlier that year.

In the following months, the couple kept their relationship a secret. Jenner finally gave fans a glimpse of the romance in February 2021 during Valentine’s Day celebrations and again in June 2021 when she and Booker celebrated their anniversary.

Last month, Booker accompanied Jenner to Italy for the third wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Founder Poosh, 43, and drummer Blink-182, 46, previously held an optional ceremony in April in Las Vegas, followed by a courthouse service in early May.

On Wednesday, June 22, we confirmed that Jenner and Booker have separated after two years of living together. The California native and professional athlete “will use this time to focus on themselves and figure out if a future together is what it means to be,” a source told us at the time, noting that they “have been apart for more than two weeks.”.

The insider explained that “Courtney’s wedding really changed the situation” for the exes, who “are still very friendly and support each other,” despite the fact that their paths have diverged.

Booker sparked reconciliation rumors on Sunday when keen-eyed fans noticed that he “liked” a nude photo of Jenner on Instagram. In a post on social networks, it was shown how the founder of 818 Tequila sunbathes naked, goes for sushi and drives at sunset.