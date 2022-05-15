Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker arranged a modest date, playing “Sorry” together

Keep it low-key! Kendall Jenner briefly told fans about her romance with Devin Booker during a sweet date.

“We have a game @dbook,” the 26-year-old model wrote on Instagram Story on Saturday, May 15, along with her “Sorry!” game.

Sharing the board setup, Jenner teased the most important result. “I’m winning,” the Kardashian personality captioned the second photo on Saturday, adding a smiling smiley face to her message.

According to the rules of the game, Jenner traveled the board and brought all four of her blue pawns to the home square to win.

The reality TV star was first linked to the 25-year-old Phoenix Suns athlete in April 2020, and since then their relationship has continued to heat up.

“[Kendall] likes the pace at which things are going at the moment, and he doesn’t plan to improve the situation so quickly.”

The insider added: “This is not the kind of couple that spends 24/7 together. Kendall likes to have her own personal time and spend time with her family. She also has a lot to do when it comes to work and modeling appearances.”

While the two balance their busy careers, they often share their support for each other when they can.

“I watch every game unless I have… I had dinner last night, but all my friends and family know that I’m sitting with my phone [in front of me] wherever I am with the game,” Kendall said. + Designer Kylie told during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month.

While the duo prefers to keep their romance a secret, Booker, for his part, subtly revealed their connection earlier this year.

“I wouldn’t say ‘hard,'” the professional athlete said of dating in public view during the WSJ. The magazine’s profile was published in March. “To be honest, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and it came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always like that, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now.”

Booker added: “I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact I can have on this world, on the younger generation under me and the children who look up to me.”