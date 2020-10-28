Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber in sportswear

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, in addition to sharing the modeling profession, exercise together and have also been seen going shopping.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber maintain their friendship even over the coronavirus pandemic.

The celebrities shared a morning together after a good exercise routine in Los Angeles.

Both were photographed while leaving a convenience store in sportswear during the morning of this Tuesday.

The best friends and models went shopping for a morning snack only after attending their exhaustive exercise session together, which helps them always stay spectacular.

Hailey, 23, is known for her routine of stopping at a store after her training sessions, and this time she was joined by Kendall.

Kendall wore a matching black yoga top and pants with her mask and sunglasses. Hailey, for her part, wore a striped shirt over a dark blouse, along with khaki mini shorts.

Kendall and Hailey have a celebrity friendship

The last time Hailey and Kendall were seen together was in September, where they met for Labor Day shopping, and before that, they spent time together on the beach during the summer.

Before, they had been photographed together in July while leaving a clothing store in Los Angeles. On that occasion, in the height of summer, Kendall wore a tank top and light hip pants.

Hailey, for her part, wore a matching bra with a small jacket that covered only her back and arms, combined with jeans and orange sandals.

Hailey Bieber, born Hailey Bladwin, currently lives with her husband, pop star Justin Bieber, whom she married last year in a religious ceremony.

The couple shared the October cover of Vogue Italia in an interview that was accompanied by a photo of the model with Justin Bieber in bed together.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber for Vogue Italy. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/1q2EtwKNAB — 𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒂. ༊*·˚ ex @goldenjaiIey (@goIdenjariana) October 5, 2020



