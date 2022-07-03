Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were spotted together in the Hamptons after their breakup

Already together again? Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were spotted in the Hamptons just two weeks after it became known that they had broken up, a source tells Us Weekly.

The 26-year-old reality TV star reunited with the 25-year-old NBA athlete on Friday, July 1. An insider told us that the couple arrived in a black SUV at McNamara’s liquor store in Bridgehampton around 5 p.m. ET to load up on provisions.

“There was no PDA, but they both looked in great spirits,” says the insider, adding that Jenner remained true to her brand, “buying a bottle of her own tequila 818, which people joked about at the liquor store.”

Preparing for the holiday weekend, the model and professional athlete, who allegedly just signed a contract extension for $ 224 million, bought a case of Whispering Angel Wine before leaving the store.

This is the second time the couple has been spotted together since their breakup earlier this month. On Sunday, the Kardashian star was spotted smiling and laughing with the Michigan native in Malibu, California, according to photos posted by TMZ.

“They looked very cozy,” an eyewitness of the walk told InTouch at the time. “They were hanging out on the second floor. Everyone had fun!”

The former lovers continued to chat at SoHo House — and exchange flirtatious glances — in several pictures, while Booker was smiling broadly.

We confirmed that Jenner and Booker broke up after two years together earlier this month after a source revealed that the couple “took this time to focus on themselves and figure out if the future together is what it should be.”

The insider also explained that after attending the European wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in May, they felt that “the wedding really put everything in a new way” regarding their relationship, adding that “they are still very friendly and supportive of each other.” despite the breakup.

In June 2020, Us confirmed that the TV presenter and the Phoenix Suns player were “dating” after they were spotted at a Super Bowl party earlier that year. While the couple have been known to hide their relationship, Jenner peeked into the couple’s low-key romance on Valentine’s Day in 2021, just days before she and Booker celebrated their anniversary.