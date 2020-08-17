Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker dating?

Model Kendall Jenner and gamer Devin Booker have had several outings together, are they dating? Kendall Jenner is one of the members of the Kardashian family who prefers to keep her love relationships private, the young star of the catwalks does not expose much of her love life.

In recent months the rumor has spread of an alleged relationship between Kendall and Devin Booker, a young professional NBA player, who was a partner of Jordyn Woods, the former best friend of Kylie Jenner.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were caught leaving Nobu restaurant, a luxurious and exclusive place in Malibu, California, the boys shared a delicious intimate dinner at the establishment.

For their reunion, the model wore a beige dress, matching high heels and a white sweater, while Booker wore something more comfortable like casual jeans, a sweatshirt and a cap.

The date between Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker once again put the doubt in the air, as it is believed that the boys could be getting to know each other better to be able to establish a more formal love relationship.

According to friends that Kendall and Devin have in common, they only share a good friendship, a source from the HollywoodLife medium says that they have known each other for years and that they maintain an excellent relationship:

Whether or not that turns into something else remains to be seen at this point, but now they are having fun together and enjoying each other’s company so it wouldn’t be out of the question.



