Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are Officially Back together and “Really Happy with Each Other”

It’s official! Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker reunited after a brief breakup, reports Us Weekly.

“Kendall and Devin are 100 percent together again,” an insider exclusively tells Us. “They spent some time apart, but they came back to a good place and are really happy with each other.”

The news about the new couple does not surprise fans. The 25-year-old Phoenix Suns player and the 26-year-old founder of 818 Tequila have been spotted together several times since the breakup. In addition to the observations in California, they also spent the 4th of July weekend together in the Hamptons.

“There was no PDA, but they both looked in a great mood,” an eyewitness said after they went to a liquor store together.

On Sunday, July 31, Jenner shared a video via her Instagram story showing Booker throwing an axe while they were on an outdoor adventure, including zipline and hiking. The basketball player shared his post in his profile.

“They spend a lot of time together and are looking forward to what awaits them as a couple in the future,” the first source tells us about the duo.

Designer Kendall + Kylie was first linked to Booker in June 2020, and a source told us at the time that the duo was “not serious.” They officially announced their relationship on Instagram on Valentine’s Day in 2021.

Booker and the model temporarily broke up after almost two years of dating because they wanted to “find out if the future together is what it should be,” another source exclusively told us during their June breakup, stressing that it probably wasn’t the end for them. these two, because they needed “time to focus on themselves.”

The May wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker “really clarified the situation,” the insider added. Booker attended the wedding in Italy as Jenner’s date.

The “Kardashian Family” alum is also under pressure to start a family. All her sisters welcomed children, and mom Kris Jenner didn’t shy away from pushing her daughter to have children.

During the May episode of The Kardashians, Kendall ran into her mother. “You keep telling me: “You’re not getting any younger.” But you know what? This is my life,” she told the matriarch. “I do not know if I am ready yet. …I’m still enjoying life alone, and I’m fine now.”