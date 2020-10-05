Kendall Jenner already has a boyfriend?

Kendall Jenner was photographed in a date night look along with NBA player Devin Booker, although it is unknown whether or not they are dating.

Kendall Jenner has been low-key about her love life, while reportedly dating some big names over the years.

But the model has been enjoying some public outings recently with her supposed boyfriend Devin Booker.

Kris Jenner’s daughter showed off her flat stomach Saturday night in a leather-clad date night look as she hung out with the Phoenix Suns point guard for a romantic dinner at Delilah in West Hollywood.

It was accessorized with high-waisted black denim skinny jeans, which were complemented by a cognac crocodile belt.

She finished the ensemble with a pair of black leather square-toe heeled boots and a cognac leather handbag over her shoulder.

The 2020 NBA All-Star selected completed his casual look with thick black sandals, over a discreet pair of matching black socks.

Kendall and Devin are already dating?

They were seen getting out of their Mercedes-Benz Maybach at a rest stop in Arizona while reportedly making a trip to Sedona.

It is rumored that the couple most recently enjoyed a romantic getaway with friends Hailey, 23, and Justin Bieber, 26, in early September.

A source told People: ‘Kendall and Devin have spent the last few weeks together. They have mostly enjoyed Malibu, but over the weekend they were on vacation with Justin and Hailey in Idaho. Everyone enjoyed the lake life and also played golf. ”

Kendall and Devin have been sparking relationship rumors during their quarantine, after they first became romantically linked in April.



