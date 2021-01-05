Kendall and Kylie Jenner: The price of chalets revealed!

For almost a week, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been enjoying an editing vacation! Indeed, the 2 sisters have booked an XXL chalet!

Since the start of the year, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been packing their bags in Aspen! Indeed, the 2 sisters are enjoying a luxury stay in a chalet at an exorbitant price!

It’s been several days since Kendall and Kylie Jenner flood their Instagram feeds with photos all the more beautiful than the others! And for good reason, since the beginning of the year, the 2 young women have been on vacation in the mountains!

Thus, according to information from the Daily Mail, the chalet in which Kendall and Kylie are located costs the sum of 25,000 dollars a night! An exorbitant sum that does not frighten the members of the Kardashian clan at all! Indeed, the stars have been in Aspen since December 29, 2020!

In addition, Kendall and Kylie Jenner benefit from several advantages of this chalet! The house has seven 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, a theater, an indoor swimming pool, a bowling alley and a patio with a breathtaking view… Just that!

KENDALL JENNER: HER DREAM HOLIDAY PHOTOS WITH KYLIE JENNER MAKE SENSATION

Sunday January 3, 2020, Kylie Jenner posted several photos of her dream vacation with Kendall! Pictures on which you could see the expensive chalet in question, or the 2 young women skiing!

Photos that Internet users loved! Indeed, the publication of Stormi’s mother already has more than 5 million likes in not even 24 hours, a real record! The comments are also very numerous!

“A vacation like I dreamed of! Enjoy Kendall and Kylie Jenner! “” Beautiful photos, the chalet looks crazy! “” Too beautiful girls, enjoy your moments with sisters! ”

We can read on the social network of the 23-year-old billionaire! We let you in turn admire the pictures in question below!



